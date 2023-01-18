Metro looking for new merchant to replace Marché Richilieu

Just days after the sudden closure of the Marché Richilieu in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, which left the community reeling with the loss of the city’s only grocery store, its parent company says it is looking into the possibility of finding a new merchant to take its place.
The store had been in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in one form or another for 85 years. It was being run, most recently, by the Coopérative de solidarité de Bellevue, which declared bankruptcy last week, stunning shoppers and staff.
“It is with great sadness that the board of directors of the cooperative had to file for bankruptcy,” the group said in a statement. “We explored various options, but none allowed us to meet our financial obligations.”
As reported last week in The Suburban, aside from depanneurs, and seasonal farmers’ markets, Marché Richilieu was the only grocery store in town. Residents, particularly seniors and those with reduced mobility, would have to trek outside of town for staples.
However, Metro is now saying they are looking for another merchant to move into the space.
The city is also looking into ways they might help residents.
