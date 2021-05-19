A man in a state of mental distress threw a dog out of his upstairs window on Tuesday evening in D.D.O.
Police were called to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. to intervene when the young man threatened the homeowners who neighbours' reported to The Suburban are apparently the man's parents.
The homeowners left their dwelling shortly after police arrived to intervene.
According to police, the man is was a state of mental distress and repeatedly threatened officers.
The man threw multiple objects out of the window and while police were on site, he also threw the homeowners' dog out of the window.
Officers along with paramedics tended to the dog immediately. As of 11:30 P.M., SPVM Spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils was able to confirm to The Suburban that the dog survived the attack. "Thanks to the swift reaction of first responders - the dog is in a stable condition and may be able to return to his family once the crisis has been resolved."
The man told officers that he was armed and threatened to kill anyone who approached him and threatened to burn down the home.
Police remained outside of the apartment door, trying to keep a dialogue with the man, who kept repeating "F" you to officers.
Officers were still on site at midnight while the man remained in the home as police tried to calm him down.
This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.
