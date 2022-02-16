Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis was interviewed by The Suburban‘s Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, as part of a series of Meet the Mayors videos to enable residents to know their municipal leaders even better.
Beis, re-elected this past November for a third term as Mayor and fourth term on council, said his main goals for the 2021-2025 term include ongoing preliminary work on an aquatic centre, and redeveloping the centre core around that site as a mixed use point of assembly. There are also motivations to revitalize and beautify the area around two planned REM stations in the borough.
“On top of all that, we have the regular day-to-day, the local non-profit organizations that still need our support.... When you’re elected, it’s more than just a title, it’s about representing the people we’re elected by.”
Asked about the issue of limited parking because of City of Montreal greenspace policies at future REM stations, Beis said greenspace preservation is a generally positive policy.
“It’s the Montreal administration, it’s their prerogative, they’re in power,” the Mayor said. “They chose to save a large portion of Pierrefonds West to preserve it, and that’s okay. The reality is, we have two stations, combined there’s about 900 parking spots. We know the 900 was never enough....They were utilized and spilling over onto our residential streets, creating gridlock. The residents were almost held hostage....There has to be a balance regarding transportation issues.”
Beis also said the REM will be a game changer on the otherwise nearly neglected area west of Autoroute 13 in terms of public transit.
“It’s how do we get people now efficiently and effectively to the REM and encourage them to use the train?”
Asked about the latest budget for boroughs, Beis says many have had to rely on surpluses to balance the books because of insufficient funds transferred to them from Montreal.
“In our case, when we had to take $750,000 from our surplus just to balance, it’s not efficient.... We’re continuing to push for the analysis of the parameters that define us as a borough...that define the amount of money we get back from Montreal. That’s still a work in progress, we can’t continue down this path where we have to keep picking at our surplus or overtaxing the residents and not provide additional surpluses.... This is something that has to be looked at by the Quebec government.”
