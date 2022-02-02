Meet the Mayors: Beaconsfield's Georges Bourelle

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle was interviewed this week by The Suburban's Editor-In-Chief Beryl Wajsman for our Beyond the Pages online news show, now featuring the first in a series of Meet the Mayors videos to enable residents to know their municipal leaders even better.
Bourelle, re-elected this past November for a third term, said his goals for the 2021-2025 term include continuing to maintain the town's infrastructure and improve local parks, and a potential Centennial Park and Centennial Hall project involving a diversified cultural centre, including a relocated library, "right on the water," for which the city is seeking federal and provincial grants, and donations from residents.
Asked about a possible sound wall on Autoroute 20, wanted by some residents, Bourelle said the issue is controversial, and that "maybe later on this year, in the fall, we'll have a public meeting" attended by the Quebec Transport ministry to explain the project, and then a referendum.
Asked about greenspaces, Bourelle said making sure Angell Woods was not developed was a sacrifice as new real estate projects there would have grown the city significantly. "We really don't have any more empty lots in Beaconsfield...There's nothing really major now in terms of greenspace."
The Mayor was also asked about his spearheading a lawsuit against the overcharging by the island-wide agglomeration of demerged cities for such services as police, fire and public transit.
"We have not had any opportunity to sit down with Montreal and negotiate what would be a fair and equitable sharing of expenses," he explained. "In Beaconsfield, we found a loophole — in 2016, Ste. Anne de Bellevue found that inheriting the veterans hospital was a huge bill for them on the agglomeration side. They questioned how the sharing of the expenses was being done....Montreal has refused to sit down and negotiate" and violated a 2008 agreement regarding the sharing of expenses.
"Cities like ours, which have had a large increase in real estate value on the residential side, all of a sudden find ourselves paying a bigger bill without any additional services. We're not getting anything for our money! I think we have a very good case."
Wajsman wished Bourelle luck and expressed hope that many demerged cities would unite behind the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.