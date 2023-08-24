Residents of L'île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève were stunned by a post on their mayor’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon. Stéphane Côté has announced that he will be stepping down from his post.
While he did not give any details, he highlighted health concerns and “the reality of municipal politics” as reasons for his decision, made “after several weeks of reflection.”
“I’ve reached my personal limit,” he wrote, “of what I can accomplish.”
And he has accomplished much since being elected in 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. In almost two years, he wrote, they’ve made giant steps toward the goals he set forth as mayor: the environment, the new bridge, and dealing with the financial disparities inherited by the municipal mergers.
M. Côté paid tribute to his team and colleagues, particularly Stéphane Ritchot, “my comrade-in-arms in politics since 2013, and my political attaché in the borough since my start of my mandate as mayor.”
He singled out Aref Salem, leader of the opposition Ensemble Montreal party, and thanked the party caucus, and the citizens of L'île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, “who have supported me from the start of this adventure.”
Salem released a statement thanking Côté for his dedication and for this great work on behalf of the citizens of his community and of Montreal since his election, saying that politics is a vocation that demands constant commitment.
Côté wrote that he needs to focus on his health and his personal life. Côté feels that he’s leaving the job when the community is on the right track, and wishes whoever takes his place the best of luck.
His departure is effective immediately, but says he will be available during the transition period.
