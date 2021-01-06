Mario Lapointe is raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation this year with a ride across Canada in a restored 1969 convertible Mustang.
Lapointe restored the classic vehicle himself during his spare time for the purpose of the planned fundraising trip.
A renowned sports coach for youth, primarily in Montreal’s West Island, Lapointe was searching for a new way to give back to children this year, since group sports are on hold. “The Make-A-Wish foundation’s mission statement aligned perfectly with my calling to give back.” Lapointe told The Suburban.
The trip is set for summer 2021. Lapointe has collected $22,000 towards the trip so far from donors.
He will be accompanied by co-pilots throughout the trip. Those who wish to participate as co-pilots, provide a donation towards the trip and in return will be part of a film that will be presented next year during the winter holiday season.
The trip from Montreal to Horseshoe Bay is approximately 4721 km with an estimated cost of $5 per kilometer. With the funds raised to date, the trip is a go financially. The funds raised from this stage forward to Dec 2021 will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The vehicle will be set up with multiple cameras to capture moments throughout the journey.
His cousin, Martin Patrice, will follow behind during the trip in a Thunderbird.
Along the way, Mustang enthusiasts will be invited to join along portions of the trip.
Charitable donations towards the cause will continue to be collected until the official showing of the film in December 2021.
