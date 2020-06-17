Marie and Anne are back on line

The two massive gantries, Marie and Anne, being used to install the new REM project in the West Island are now both back on line, back on duty.
REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau told The Suburban that while the gantries were supposed to start in mid May, “after a rest period due to cold temperatures that do not allow the use of epoxy, the two launching gantries of the Réseau express métropolitain, named Marie and Anne, restarted a few days ago.”
Rouillard-Moreau also added that this is the first time that launching gantries has been used in the province. The principle is we install a long beam between two pillars.”
Each gantry is more than 100 metres long and can hold up to 600 tonnes of weight.
“These launching gantries then make it possible to lift the segments (precast concrete sections of approximately 50 tonnes each), move them and then assemble them one after the other to erect the aerial structure on which the REM metro will run,” said Rouillard-Moreau.
The gantries “on average, it takes two days to erect a span, that is to say the distance between two pillars which are about 30 to 40 metres in length.
“This way of operating also greatly limits the impact, while the construction of such a span without a prefabricated part could take three weeks. In total, it will take Marie and Anne three years to build the entire 14.5 km aerial structure.”
Last year, there were almost 100 spans installed, or roughly “ a distance of 3.9 km. The launching gantries are in service 6 days a week, with day and night shifts.”
