A 40-year-old man survived a severe car crash almost unscathed in Pointe-Claire Tuesday morning. Montreal police responded to a call at approximately 2:50 a.m. concerning an accident on Donegani Avenue near Sources Boulevard.
The driver was traveling on the Sources overpass when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to fall off the overpass before ending up near a bus shelter located on Donegani Avenue, dozens of meters away from the overpass. Miraculously, the driver only suffered minor injuries.
According to Montreal Police spokesperson Julien Lévesque, it is not yet known if alcohol or speeding were contributing factors causing the accident.
Investigators were present at the scene Tuesday morning at daylight to analyze the site in order to better determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.
Access to highway 20 west via the ramp was closed off Tuesday morning as police set up a perimiter in order to conduct their investigation.
