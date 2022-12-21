Man struck in Lachine parking lot

A man was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Lachine mall around 4:00 Monday afternoon. He remains in critical condition.
Police say he had just parked at Galleries Lachine and was getting out of his car when he was hit by a car driven by a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized for shock.
Police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said the accident caused two other vehicles crash into the mall near Maxi and Pharmaprix.
There was a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle that was. She was hospitalized.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
