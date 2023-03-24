A man in his 30s has been shot in Pierrefonds-Roxboro tonight at the intersection of Gouin West and des Sources boulevards. Paramedics received a 911 call at approximately 9pm according to spokesperson Benjamin Dansereau. The man was sent to hospital in what was described as life-threatening condition according to paramedics.
Police were also called to the scene after getting several calls reporting gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found shell casings on the ground, according to Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the SPVM.
Dubuc said the victim was conscious when he was sent to hospital
Police have set up a perimeter at the scene and continue to investigate.
As of this report no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
