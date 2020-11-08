A man heard screaming for help around 8 p.m. Saturday on Lac St-Louis after he fell off his sea-doo into the water sparked a search and rescue operation with the police, fire department and coast guard joined by the military which began shortly after the incident started Saturday evening and carried on until Sunday.
Authorities learned that the man's name is Dan Lafontaine. He is 5'10, weighs 150 lbs and has red hair. A major air search in the area continued throughout the night on Saturday. Dan is said to have been wearing a life vest.
The search and rescue lit up the sky throughout the night Saturday and social media was flooded with "UFO sighting" videos as people living close by could see a constant flare light up brightly in the sky throughout the night with planes and helicopters flying nearby the flare, circling back and around.
Volunteers from the community flooded to the shoreline Sunday morning to help with the search. Dan was found late Sunday morning by a local resident off the shore of Lac St-Louis. He was brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
