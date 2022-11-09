Man dies in DDO fire

A 75-year-old man died in a house fire in the West Island. The fire had broken out in his house on Rue de Paris near Rue de Seville – not far from Calumet Park – in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux.
The fire was extinguished by about 5 p.m. The man was found injured and unconscious, and was transported to hospital where he later died.
There was no other damage to any of the neighbouring homes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police say they have no reason to suspect foul play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.