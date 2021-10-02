Man dead in motorcycle accident in Île-Perrot

A motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 57-year old man in Île-Perrot.
His body was found lying in a ditch on Perrot Boulevard on Saturday morning at approximately 9 a.m.
According to investigators, it appears that he lost control of his motorcycle on a road bend during the night.
Police technicians will inspect the motorcycle to determine if a mechanical problem may have contributed to the accident that led to his death.
