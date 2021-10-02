Man dead in motorcycle accident in Île-Perrot
By Chelsey St-Pierre The Suburban

A motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 57-year old man in Île-Perrot.

His body was found lying in a ditch on Perrot Boulevard on Saturday morning at approximately 9 a.m.

According to investigators, it appears that he lost control of his motorcycle on a road bend during the night.

Police technicians will inspect the motorcycle to determine if a mechanical problem may have contributed to the accident that led to his death.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.