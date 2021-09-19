An altercation took place in the outdoor stairway of a building located on Prudhomme near Sherbrooke in NDG at 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
The victim, a 40 year old man was transported to hospital and police say that he is not in critical condition.
The suspect, a 37 year old man was arrested at the scene of the incident.
Montreal police had cornered off the scene while they investigated.
According to police, the suspect hit the victim with a 'blunt and sharp' object multiple times.
The suspect remains in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.