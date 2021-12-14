Man arrested in connection with carcass incident at Vaudreuil Mosque

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with an incident involving an animal carcass found outside of a mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine in Vaudreuil-Dorion over the weekend.
SQ investigators confirmed that they are looking into the possibility that the incident may be considered a hate crime.
Police were notified of the incident Saturday morning and it was determined that there were signs the animal had not simply died in the area, but that the carcass was left there on purpose.
According to a media report on Monday, it appears that the carcass was either a rabbit or a hare.
On Monday evening, the SQ reported that a 33-year-old man had been arrested and may face charges.
Following the police interrogation, the man's casefile related to the incident is currently being reviewed by prosecutors.
