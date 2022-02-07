A 50-year old man is facing charges of reckless driving and evading officers following a police chase which ended on Highway 40 near Beaconsfield.
The chase and subsequent arrest of the driver was made by officers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) and the Montreal Police (SPVM).
He is also facing fines of up to $5,000 and a potential charge of assault with a weapon, as he damaged a police car in a manoever with his semi-truck in his attempts to evade police.
The stolen semi was spotted on Du Ruisseau Avenue in Beaconsfield. The driver pretended to stop when SPVM officers signaled him to pull over with their sirens but once the police stopped their vehicle behind him, the man took off leading to a police chase.
When officers tried to intercept the speeding vehicle, the driver rammed into police vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
