A man and a woman were found dead Sunday afternoon at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
The Sûreté du Québec received a call from an individual who expressed worry after not hearing from the victims for some time. Police did not confirm the relationship between the victims. Their bodies were found at the home on Des Sauternes Street.
The investigation is ongoing. Police did not confirm any signs of violence, or if they have declared the case a homicide.
