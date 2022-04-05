Despite the lifting of mask-wearing in Quebec elementary and high school classrooms since the return of March break, approximately 90 per cent of staff and students in West Island Anglo schools continue to wear their masks at all times.
Since March 7th, public health officials partially lifted the mandatory mask mandate in schools. The decision came as over 80 per cent of the province’s population recieved at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine resulting in a decline of cases requiring hospitilization.
Masks are still required for staff and students in common areas, as well as on school buses. The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) stated that it is monitoring the epidemiological situation closely with the sixth wave on the horizon. LBPSB has an absence reporting portal for parents and students to get real-time information on the current COVID-19 situation which is updated daily at 4 p.m. "We are monitoring it (the COVID-19 situation in LBPSB schools) closely enough to know that cases have gone up, but it has not reached a critical stage at this time," LBPSB spokerson Darren Becker stated.
According to information gathered by the portal, cases reported by students more than doubled from mid-March to early April while staff absences remain stable. "Students are vaccinated and the vaccination rate of the general population in the West Island is quite high." Becker said.
Whether the Quebec government lifts the mask mandate, many students and staff expressed that they prefer to remain guarded for the remainder of the school year as a personal choice for added precaution.
