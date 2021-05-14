The Ministère des Transports (MTQ) proceeded Wednesday night with the preventive closure of a second lane of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge going west (towards Vaudreuil -Dorion) for an indefinite period.
As part of the work in progress, the Ministry observed damage that requires an urgent closure modification.
A planned closure of one lane, now two, has caused major traffic jams on highway 20.
The MTQ recommended that road users avoid the area if possible, by taking Highway 20, and since that recommendation came into effect, traffic has been backed up on the 20 between Saint-Charles Boulevard and Vaudreuil-Dorion.
The MTQ stated that it is currently working on developing a solution to optimize traffic management in the coming days.
Built in 1965, the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is a complex structure that requires regular interventions. Repair work on the beams began in 2016, and is expected to continue until 2025.
