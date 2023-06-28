Environmental and wildlife activists continue to fight for the swatch of land by Trudeau International Airport. The Technoparc greenspace has been the subject of much concern by groups like Technoparc Oiseaux for some time. Almost a year ago someone had come along and mowed through parts of the area known as “monarch fields” for its reputation as a stop-off point for monarch butterflies and several migratory birds.
The area was the subject of discussion at the Cop15 conference five months later.
Now there is more concern as Hypertec, the Ville Saint-Laurent-based tech company, announced plans to build their new offices in the Technoparc, and a group that includes environmental activists and scientists are crying foul.
Putting the office building there would threaten the area’s wetlands, as well as the several species of animals that take refuge there.
An open letter, signed by more than 200 scientists, was sent to Montreal media calling on the City of Montreal and Hypertec, along with any other company considering the location, to take into account the area’s environmental reality.
A spokesperson for the company did say that they want their building to be the most sustainable. But is it enough to call a building sustainable when its very presence threatens the area’s ecosystem? Greenspace in Montreal is dwindling, despite commitments made at last December’s Cop15 conference to protect a large percentage of the city’s greenspaces.
The Hypertec spokesperson talked about having more trees on the site. Or even relocating the wildlife that activists say would be threatened by any incursion into the area. And if the project is allowed to move forward, the activists wonder, could that open the door to further development?
Hypertec does indeed own part of the land in Technoparc that it intends to build on, and as such, says the City of Montreal, they have the right to develop it, although both the city and province have yet to approve the proposed building.
The company, which has won awards for its sustainability efforts, has said, elsewhere, that it does plan on building as sustainable a building as possible, using recycled materials, with geothermal heating a cooling, repurposed water, rainwater capture, a rooftop greenhouse, and other things to offset its footprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.