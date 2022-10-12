Some good news in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left the healthcare system exhausted and fraying at the edges, and just days after the provincial election, with the re-elected CAQ promising improvements to healthcare.
The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the Lachine Hospital have launched a fundraising campaign toward the expansion of the Lachine Hospital. Construction began earlier this week on what promises to be a bigger facility to serve the entire West Island community. The goal of the fundraising campaign, christened Dream Big: Lachine Hospital, is to raise $5 million to purchase new, state-of-the equipment.
“The revitalized Lachine Hospital will bring the world-class expertise of the MUHC to the entire West Island,” said Lachine Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic, who was on hand at the launch. “As our health care system becomes more and more strained, it is critical that we provide our doctors, nurses and health care professionals with everything they need to keep our community healthy.”
The expansion project did get a boost from the provincial government with a $210 million investment. The MUHC is putting in another $8 million from its renovation budget. The total cost of the project is $223 million.
The hospital was founded in 1913 as the Hôpital St-Joseph. The name was changed 60 years later when the Quebec government took over management of the facility from the Soeurs de la Providence. The hospital became part of the MUHC in 2008.
“The Lachine Hospital has been at its current site for over 80 years,” says hospital board Chairman Jacques Filion. “With the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign, we will bring our hospital into the 21st century.”
Campaign co-chair Peter Pomponio, who is also president and owner of Assante Dorval, is looking forward to how the expansion will impact the community, saying the project “will attract families to the area, adding to the vibrancy of our city and helping our local businesses flourish.”
The new, expanded hospital will encompass the current building, with the hospital’s original name adorning the archway over the front entrance. It will be double its current size with a new six-storey building added on. The bigger facility will be able to offer single-patient rooms, state-of-the-art surgical and intensive care units, a bigger ER, and comfortable palliative care unit.
As part of the MUHC, the Lachine Hospital – or the MUHC Lachine Campus, as it will now be known – will also take on the role of a teaching hospital for the university’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.
