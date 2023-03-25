Earlier this month the federal government announced a major contribution, through its Strategic Innovation Fund, to the West Island branch of a pharmaceutical giant.
Spokane-based Jubilant HollisterStier announced a $100 million expansion of its local facility last June.
On March 16th of this year, Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson joined Lac-Saint-Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia, The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Canadian Heritage Minister and Quebec Lieutenant, along with Chris Preti and Decebal Gheorghe of Kirkland-based Jubilant HollisterStier to announce the $24 million investment. The money is to bolster the company’s $108.3 million project. A statement by the government says the “contribution will increase Jubilant HollisterStier’s capacity for a variety of vaccines, including mRNA,” which will, in turn, “boost Canada’s domestic capabilities and help ensure that we are well positioned to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”
Rodriguez was on hand at the announcement representing The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. In a statement, Champagne said the move will “strengthen Quebec’s growing biomanufacturing and life sciences industry, while creating good jobs and economic growth for Canadians.”
The Province of Quebec has also contributed, adding $25 million more to Jubilant HollisterStier’s expansion.
Scarpaleggia, whose riding also includes Baie-D’Urfé, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Senneville, and part of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, called the contribution “excellent news for the West Island economy and for Quebec’s and Canada’s reputation as a leader in the life sciences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.