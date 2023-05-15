A major 5-car accident virtually shut down the eastbound Ile Aux Tourtes Bridge, on Monday. But miraculously there were no major injuries.
The accident occurred around 2:15 Monday afternoon. One car was sandwiched between two semi-trailers, although police still don’t know what led to the crash.
There were two minor injuries – one more serious than the other – but the police do not fear for the driver’s life.
The accident led to a major traffic jam, with motorists being told to opt for Highway 20.
All lanes were reopened to traffic two hours later, but rush hour commuters were still feeling the aftereffects.
