According to Montreal health officials, Lyme disease now pervades the West Island. Residents are at a high risk of exposure.
Some of the places you need to exercise caution in are Baie-D’Urfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Kirkland, Pointe-Claire, St. Anne-de-Bellevue, Senneville, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Lachine, and Lasalle.
Even though other areas in Montreal aren’t considered worrisome, the risk of contracting Lyme disease is still possible. Based on data from the Institute national de santé publique du Quebec (INSPQ) that was collected in 2019, the most Lyme disease cases were recorded in the Estrie and Montérégie regions. If left untreated, the disease can lead to further health issues.
To report a case of Lyme disease, call public health at 514-528-2400 or fill out a form at santemontreal.qc.ca and fax it to a confidential health line at 514-528-2461.
