Lordy, Lordy, look who's forty! Gilbert and Daughter.

A Pointe-Claire institution has recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. And whatever has changed in that time, the one that thing has not changed is the name: Gilbert and Daughter.
These days, “Gilbert” is Roslyn Gilbert, the original “daughter.” And “Daughter” is Roslyn’s daughter, Sam. Sam has the same name as the two owners of the original store – Samuel and Samuel. Actually, only one was a Samuel. The other was a Sam, and they sold men’s suits on St. Lawrence Blvd near Mount Royal.
Eventually, they became Samuel, Samuel, and Son. And that son eventually became the Gilbert in Gilbert and Daughter.
At least, that’s the way Roslyn tells it, revising some details along the way. One thing is certain: she loves working with her daughter as much as she loved working with her father, as much as he loved working with Roz.
At some point over the 75-year history – which includes the 40-year history – the Sams added some women’s fashions to their inventory, until they eventually switched over completely to women’s clothing, when Arnold Gilbert – the son of the Sams, and Roz’s father – had a store inside Canadair, for some reason (Canadair was an aircraft manufacturer acquired by Bombardier in 1986).
In 1982 (or thereabouts, as both Roz and Sam might say) Gilbert père took Gilbert fille into the fold. He told her he would help her out in the beginning. “If you make it, you make it,” Roz recounts her father’s words. “If you don’t, you’re going back to school.”
At the time stores were still closed on Sundays. But since the Gilberts were an observant Jewish family, they closed on Saturdays, and opened on Sundays. Since they were the only store on their strip of Donegani that was opened on Sundays, they were always busy.
Fast forward to the present. Sam – short for Samantha, one of Roz’s three children – finished her teaching degree, and then joined her mother in the store. She and Roz go back and forth about exactly when that was. Suffice it to say that Sam got the store through the pandemic, and is now officially the manager.
That doesn’t mean that Roz is ready to retire. She wants Sam, who is soon to be married, to have children, first, so that Roz can use grandchildren as an excuse to retire.
Their partnership is a perfect fit; they both have a keen eye for fashion, and similar management styles.
Roz and Sam both love knowing that they get to see each other at work every day. Sam feels she is carrying on a legacy, and she jokes that maybe her future children – the ones that would allow Roz to retire – will want to do the same. “To know that my grandfather did this with my mom, and now we have the opportunity to do this, it’s everything – to continue this on and know we’re going to be stronger and better with each coming year.”
