Montrealers who have been facing lineups and long waits at SAAQ outlets have been taking their frustrations to social media.
The problem seems to be with the SAAQ’s new online tool, launched just days ago, SAAQclic. Clients have had trouble reaching the site due to server overload. Many of its services were unavailable leading up to the launch of SAAQclic. And that has led to long lineups outside several outlets, including on the West Island.
The backlog of nearly half a million transactions has also affected outlets in St. Jerome and in Gatineau.
It could take until the end of April to clear the backlog, and while operating hours will be increased, the SAAQ is asking clients who do not have urgent needs to wait for a few days, or try to take care of their transactions from home via the online portal.
Services available online include vehicle registration and ownership inquires, driver’s permit replacement, vehicle sale, and others.
