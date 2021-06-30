Lindsay Place High School will cease to exist 'as is' after 59 years with the relocation of St-Thomas High School into its building.
Many are sad to see the Lindsay Place name change as it is intended to commemorate Judge Lindsay H. Place. Judge Place was a graduate of McGill Law School and volunteered his time as a commissioner of the Protestant School Board of Pointe Claire and Beaconsfield.
In 1941, Place became the board’s chairman and filled that role until 1967, when he was forced to resign because of ill health.
During the 50’s and 60’s, he was the driving force behind the emergence of the Lakeshore School Board as it expanded from a few schools morphing into a major school board in Quebec.
Judge Place served his community as President of the Quebec Association of Protestant School Boards and President of the Canadian School Trustees Association.
Place was also an executive of the Downtown YMCA, Director of the Child Care and Child Development Centres. Place also worked as vice president (legal) of Alcan.
Recognizing his contributions to education, the commissioners of the Lakeshore School Board proudly named a high school after Lindsay H. Place, a rare honour, as few people are recognized for their contributions while they are still living.
With the decline in enrolment across the school board, Lester B. Pearson officials held a public council meeting which took place on December 17th, 2019. Eight resolutions affecting Lindsay Place high, St-Thomas high school, Lakeside Academy, Beurling Academy, Place Cartier adult education center, Sources adult and career center (SACC) and Allancroft were voted on unanimously.
The decision to move St. Thomas into Lindsay Place was rendered based on the board’s challenge in delivering a “viable and sustainable” school network for the next decade.
St. Thomas maintains enrolment at nearly full capacity with more than 1,200 students while Lindsay Place, with a capacity for 1,375 students, saw its enrolment drop below 40 per cent with approximately 420 students.
After the decision was rendered by the Lester B. Pearson School Board, the 2021 enrolment was just under 400 students.
The steady decline in enrolment which led to the major school change discussions to begin with, solicited many reactions by students, parents, teachers and the general public.
