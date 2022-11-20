The City of Pointe-Claire officially kicked off the holiday season this weekend with its Light Up the Village event, this past Saturday.
There was skating on the rink in the middle of the square.
The oval rink, along with the Valois hockey rink, are refrigerated. They were started last year as part of a pilot project, at a cost of over $350,000, which included a Zamboni rental.
Then there was caroling, and a fire show to brighten up the stage from. And then at around 5 p.m. Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas started the countdown to the tree lighting.
It was all free, of course, organized with the Pointe-Claire Village Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.