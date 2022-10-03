The provincial election seems to have gone as most pundits had predicted, with Francois Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec winning a larger majority in the National Assembly but less than what polls had
There was some concern, leading up to the election, as to the political future of Liberal leader Dominique Anglade. But as it turned out, the Liberal Party was almost as quickly declared the Official Opposition, and Mme. Anglade had won her seat having led her party to a strong comeback with almost as many seats as at dissolution.
There were no surprises on the West Island where the Liberal candidates handily held onto what have come to be called Liberal strongholds.
In Robert-Baldwin, attorney and community activist Brigitte Garceau won with almost 60% of the vote. It was a good day for Me. Garceau who, hours earlier, was one of a handful of lawyers named Avocat émérite by the Barreau du Québec. Me. Garceau replaced former Finance Minister Carlos Leitao who had decided, earlier this year, not to run in the election.
Incumbent Greg Kelley was declared the winner in his riding of Jacques-Cartier soon after the polls closed. He garnered 59% of the vote.
The Canadian Party of Quebec, it is interesting to note, was neck-and-neck with the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire in the Jacque-Cartier riding, as they were in Robert-Baldwin, and in the Nelligan riding, where Liberal incumbent Monsef Derraji won with 51%.
It did look like Marquette would be tight race with the CAQ’s Marc Baaklini taking an early lead over Liberal incumbent Enrico Ciccone. But Ciccone pulled ahead and won with 47% of the vote.
