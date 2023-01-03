After two years, and pandemic-related delays, the Lakeshore General Hospital’s new Intensive Care Unit will officially open in the New Year, on January 4th.
The 15-bed unit is an $8.9 million upgrade from their current ICU, with one more bed, more space, and more light, says Dr. Francesco Ramadori, who is head of critical care for the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the West Island health authority.
This comes after a mix of good and bad news for the Pointe-Claire hospital; 2022 saw several successful fundraising events for the LGH Foundation, but the hospital also dealt with overcrowding issues over the summer. And then in November came a damning report into the hospital’s ER. Some of those problems – along with staffing shortages – still plague the LGH, as it does other Montreal-area hospitals (The LGH is planning a new ER for 2026-27).
The ICU is not immune to overcrowding. Dr. Ramadori said the unit is more often than not filled to capacity. The new unit will make it easier to treat patients, with extra space around beds. The addition of natural light will also help in their work, but will also aid with healing, Ramadori said, particularly where patients’ mental health is concerned.
The new unit will have the services of a pharmacist and a nutritionist, and eventually a physiotherapist, with nurses better able to monitor patients, and a doctor’s office with a physician readily available.
