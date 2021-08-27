The CIUSSS de l'Ouest de l'Île-de-Montréal confirmed that it is investigating the link between an unvaccinated emergency room nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital who has tested positive for COVID-19 and a patient who developed symptoms.
The nurse was removed from her unit as soon as the positive test result was discovered.
According to CIUSSS West Island spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, the patient developed Covid-19 symptoms after coming into contact with the nurse. "We are currently investigating whether there is an epidemiological link between these two cases,"
The nurse complied with the required PCR tests three times a week and wore her mask at all times.
The CIUSSS maintains that health-care workers must continue to respect infection prevention and control standards and that it strongly encourages them to be vaccinated.
(1) comment
Correlation doesn't equal causation. Two events occurred and no link has been found. The author should have waited for some more information to emerge before posting. I'll assume that the author's intention wasn't to create clickbait in hopes of sueding public opinion on the current debate of vaccine mandates for healthcare workers....
