Just days after nurses at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital staged a sit-in to call attention to the problems plaguing their ER, and weeks after nurses at Pointe-Claire’s Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room did the same, the union representing nurses at the West Island facility – referred to in a report last fall as a “ticking time bomb” – are calling on Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé to do more to respond to the West Island hospital’s ongoing pressures.
Last November, The Suburban reported on the report tabled by Marie Boucher, an independent mediator with Conseil GDF. Even then, Dubé was talking about taking measures to relieve the growing pressure on the province’s emergency rooms. The ER nurses at Lakeshore General are saying that as yet nothing has been done.
The nurses are calling on the health minister to do what is necessary to relieve the pressures caused by overcrowding, understaffing, and lack of space.
The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), which represents the LGH nurses, said the situation is worsening, and have sent a letter to Dubé to that effect.
The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the West Island health authority, is saying that steps will be taken to make things better – more jobs posted, bringing more hospital staff into the ER to relieve pressure, etc. But the union president, Kristina Hoare, says at this point it’s time for Dubé to step in to ensure that the LGH is able to provide a safe level of care.
The health minister has not yet responded to the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.