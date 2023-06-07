Francine Dupuis did not mince words in her report about the Lakeshore General Hospital.
Dupuis is the former executive director of the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest-de-l’ile-de-Montreal who was commissioned to write a report on the beleaguered Pointe-Claire hospital, beset by staffing issues, ER overcrowding, and other problems leading to several deaths which are said to have been preventable.
It was CAQ Health Minister Christian {span}Dubé {/span}who brought in Dupuis, asking her to look into the numerous reports of problems plaguing the hospital.
Last fall another report, tabled by independent mediator Marie Boucher, described Lakeshore General as a “ticking time bomb.” Dupuis says her report should be the last word on the problems the hospital has been facing. “There’s no longer any need to continue analyzing the situation,” she wrote, “it’s time for action.”
Dupuis came out with a list of 135 recommendations, including a long-overdue renovation of the hospital’s ER, a renovation she refers to as “urgent”. To put it off any longer, she said, would be dangerous. Renovating the ER was a 2018 election promise that has yet to be fulfilled. So, in the meantime, plans are in place for a prefab ER – a $13 million unit to be built onto the hospital to relieve space constraints.
They also need to tackle staffing shortages, communication issues, broken or out of date equipment. While these issues are not unique to the LGH, says Dupuis, the West Island hospital has not been dealing with them as well as other facilities. But she highlighted that of her recommendations, it is the renovation of the infrastructure that tops the list.
In a newer development, despite Dupuis’ call for “competent” and “well-trained” staff, the nurses’ union says that hospital management are prepared to bring school nurses into the ER, who are not yet trained for the tasks to which they would be assigned.
This comes a day after Dupuis’ report was released. One of her 135 recommendations holds that new nurses should not be allowed “to work in the field if she has not received full training in emergency care.”
The union (the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de santé de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal) said that school nurses would be called in to work evening shifts and weekend shifts in the LGH ER.
However, CIUSSS deputy CEO Najia Hachimi-Idrissi says that while they would not be forced into anything – or rather not yet – school nurses are sometimes called in to work once classes end.
The union is concerned that, despite Dupuis’ call for immediate action rather than more promises and analysis, her report will not be taken seriously.
Nurses at LGH routinely file complaints about safety issues due to lack of training. Last week they staged a sit-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.