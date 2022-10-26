The Lakeshore General Hospital is looking ahead to the launch of their new University Family Medicine Group (GMF-U) thanks to upwards of $503,000 raised at last week’s Lakeshore Ball.
The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation held the event at Jardin Royalmount. It was the 20th edition of the event, with over 300 guests dressed to the nines, celebrating The Roaring Twenties. The community came together to enjoy dinner and dancing, a silent auction, and more.
The Foundation has been around for nearly six decades. Its mandate is to raise the money needed to improve patient care at the Lakeshore General Hospital, purchase state-of-the-art equipment, to renovate where and when necessary, to support programs and specialized training for staff, and to support other necessities not covered by government support.
Foundation Managing Director Nathalie Kamel said, “the West Island deserves a hospital that can support them no matter their healthcare needs. And the Lakeshore is that hospital.”
The hospital’s new unit will be able to help 12,000 patients annually, and to bring in residents and students each year.
The event was made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsor Spinelli, and Platinum Sponsors Desjardins, Caisse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île and The Rubin Foundation.
