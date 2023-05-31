An investigative team convened by the province’s health ministry will be checking up on Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire.
The hospital has been the subject of intense scrutiny in the past few years over staffing issues, ER access and overcrowding, neglect, substandard equipment, and others.
This comes six months after a damning report, referring to the hospital as “a ticking time bomb,” led to Health Minister Christian Dubé implementing measures aimed at easing the province’s emergency rooms. He also launched a probe last February into the ailing hospital’s increased number of ER deaths, deaths that have been deemed preventable.
The investigative team takes its acronym, STAT – the medical term that denotes an emergency – from soutien, transformation, accès, and terrain.
This will be the third time the team has paid a visit to Lakeshore. This time around they are looking to see if the hospital has indeed complied with the government’s ordinances.
There is some concern over improvements to how the hospital’s ER operates that had in fact not been implemented, although the West Island health authority insists that they are always looking for solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.