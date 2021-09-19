According to a statement made by the Lakeshore General hospital, it has temporarily closed two of its operating rooms due to a spike in Covid admissions. It stated more specifically that the decision was made in order to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in the ICU.
“As with other hospital centres in Quebec, the situation is changing rapidly based on occupancy rates,” according to Mélanie Araos, spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.
When asked if elective surgeries will continue at the hospital, Araos stated that procedures are still taking place, but not at full capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.