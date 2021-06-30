Les Amis and Trash Talk team up to clean up

A Beaconsfield resident reached out to city councillor Dominique Godin when she noticed trash building up on the forested area of the lot on the corner of Woodland and Fieldfare.
Upon inspecting the area, Godin reached out to a group called 'Trash Talk' as well as Beaurepaire village's residents association 'Les Amis du Village Beaurepaire'. The two groups banded together to clean up the lot on Sunday June 19 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Thirty volunteers, including members of Les Amis du Village, locally known as "Les Amis", Trash Talk volunteers and city councillors Dominique Godin, David Newell, Roger Moss and Karen Messier attended the clean-up.
Trash Talk is a volunteer group led by Nicolas Vyncke, sets out regularly on independent missions to clean up areas infested by trash. Members of the group also lend themselves to initiatives where they are called upon for their expertise.
Vyncke contacted the city to set up a pick up location for the trash and ensured that the groups had the proper tools to accomplish their mission.
Godin actively responded to the request of the concerned resident as soon as sanitary regulations allowed for the number of people required to complete the mission to work together outdoors while respecting social distancing.
"We set up the online sign-up sheet for two shifts of 1.5 hours each. We were delighted to see families with their children participate. The clean-up went very well and we are satisfied with the results." Godin told The Suburban.
With the efforts of Godin, Beau Village continues to prosper. Local merchants and residents were delighted with the clean up.
