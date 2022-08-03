Legionnaires' disease outbreak at DDO seniors residence

An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease has been confirmed in a seniors’ residence in Dollard Des Ormeaux.
The Sunrise assisted living facility on Boulevard Saint Jean had alerted residents and their families to the outbreak over the last week of July. There had been at least two cases which necessitated hospitalization.
There were also four cases of Pontiac Fever, which is considered a milder form of Legionnaires’ disease. Both lead to symptoms similar to Covid-19, except neither are said to be contagious.
Legionnaire’s disease is a bacterial infection that is usually spread through ventilation systems or water. The company that operates Sunrise was quick to reassure the community that their water and ventilation are regularly serviced. Residents’ families, however, say neither the company, nor Montreal’s health authority for the area – the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal – have been forthcoming with information, except to say that steps have been taken to control the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.