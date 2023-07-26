Some might prefer the summertime sounds of lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, and chainsaws to the winter sounds of snow blowers and ploughs. But there are still others who prefer the peace and quiet of a Sunday morning. And in the past few years there has been a growing movement against at least leaf blowers, if not other noisy tools, and the City of Senneville is on board.
The city announced earlier this month about Quiet Sundays. Although that is a bit of a misnomer, since the peace and quiet they want to preserve extends to other days, and at specific times.
It is not the only West Island community to either restrict or even ban noisy summertime tools. in 2018 Beaconsfield declared an outright ban on both electric and gas-powered leaf blowers. And in the spring Dollard-des-Ormeaux instituted a complete ban on gas-powered leaf blowers between June and September, with restricted use outside of those dates. DDO said, at the time, that they are joining the growing movement against leaf blowers “to ensure quieter summers, a better quality of life and the protection of the health of its residents, while minimizing the effects on the environment.”
Several other communities in and around Montreal have similar bans or restrictions.
On the City of Senneville website, the notice read that “in order to preserve the peace and quiet of the neighbourhood,” lawn mowers, leaf blowers, lawn edge trimmers, hedge trimmers, chain saws, weedeaters and other mechanical tools are prohibited Monday through Friday before 7 a.m., and after 6 p.m., Saturdays before 8 p.m. and after 4 p.m., and on Sundays and legal or public holidays between noon and 4 p.m.
