The City of Île-Perrot has a new aquatic centre, officially inaugurated on July 8.
The official opening took place almost a year after the city broke ground on the project. Mayor Pierre Séguin said the complex is a symbol of the city prioritizing newer, more modern infrastructure, sustainable development, and a focus on accessibility and safety.
Attendees were given towels with the town’s logo. There was music and refreshments. The mayor welcomed Île- Perrot residents of all ages, with the city’s Chaise des Generations on hand as a sign that any decisions the city makes will always be made with future generations in mind.
The Île-Perrot Aquatic Complex features a 25-metre swimming pool (half the size of an Olympic pool) with six lanes. There is also a recreation pool, a beach, water games, and more. The city says it is the only facility of its kind in Vaudreuil-Soulanges.
Access to the facility is free for residents of Île-Perrot with a valid ID. For non-residents, a fee schedule is available on the city’s website. The pool hours for free swim are noon to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.