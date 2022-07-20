The city of Île Perrot broke ground last week on a new aquatic centre. Mayor Pierre Seguin was on hand to announce the start of the project, which will begin in earnest after the construction holiday.
The complex is being built in Michel Martin Park right by Autoroute Souvenir/Remembrance Highway. It will feature a 25-metre competition pool with six lanes, a recreation pool, water games, and an installation that can be used for rehabilitation.
Ile Perrot residents can also look forward to a beach, a BBQ area, and terrasse. A new, modern building with a green roof will house locker rooms, public bathrooms, and an eating area.
The new aquatic centre will also serve as the new home for the Club aquatique de Ville de L’Île-Perrot, the municipality’s swim club (CAVIP).
Michel Martin Park will remain open during construction. The basketball court will have to be moved temporarily. But the ball field, play area, and tennis courts will all be accessible, as will City Hall, the Paul-Émile-Lépine community centre and the Guy Godin Library.
Île Perrot city council has approved a loan of $8.9 million for part of the project, with further financing coming through sponsorships, and from Quebec’s Gas Tax and Contribution program (TECQ). Mayor Seguin says the cost to taxpayers will be minimal – about $133 on a property valuation of $369,000.
The new aquatic complex is slated to be ready to open in time for next summer.
