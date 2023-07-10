Tharushan Nirmalachandran lived, worked, and worshipped on the West Island until family struggles led him to a life of crime, according to the picture painted by friends, family, and former employers. But his recent arrest in a drug trafficking case was not the 34-year-old Île-Bizard resident’s first brush with the law.
After an investigation into drug trafficking, Montreal police arrested Nirmalachandran as part of a drug trafficking ring bringing drugs from Toronto to Montreal, including cocaine, purple fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
He had previously been arrested for bank fraud, which led to a 15 year prison sentence. Nirmalachandran had just finished serving that term when he was picked up by Montreal police.
Nirmalachandran’s lawyer had presented the letters to support his defense in a U.S. case from 2019. Nirmalachandran had been arrested for bank fraud. At the time he was part of a group that had used cloned bank cards to withdraw over US$113,000.00. At that time, he apparently had no criminal record.
The letters came from supporters both here and in London, England telling of the Tamil family’s struggles with their small food business on the West Island, where Nirmalachandran went to high school. They talk of how Nirmalachandran did what he could. They tell of the Dollard-des-Ormeaux temple where he was active, and of his facility with mechanics and car reparations, and his education in residential and commercial drafting. He had also been a long-haul truck driver, and was studying to be a real estate broker. By all accounts, a kind-hearted, upstanding member of the community, until he was drawn into crime with the promise of money to made through fraud.
Nirmalachandran was to appear in court Monday, July 10 for a bail hearing, but that has been put off.
(0) comments
