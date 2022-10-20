Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.