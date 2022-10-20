Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the stabbing deaths of both of his parents. The victims were found at a home in Ile-Bizard around 9:30 Wednesday night.
The suspect had taken himself to hospital covered in blood, claiming his parents had attacked him with a baseball bat.
At the same time, police were called to a house at Des Erables and Des Noyers where they found the bodies of 60-year-old Wayne Arnott, and 65-year-old Louise Boucher.
The suspect has been identified as the couple’s son, Mitchell Arnott.
The major crimes unit is investigating.
Meanwhile, in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a 90-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment at a seniors’ residence. An 82-year-old man has been arrested.
The Sûreté du Québec could not confirm what had happened, or what the connection is between the man and the woman, except to say that the man seemed to have been injured.
Police arrived on the scene around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 90-year-old Annie de Lauro.
The major crimes unit is investigating. The suspect will appear in a Valleyfield court later this afternoon.
(0) comments
