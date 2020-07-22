Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge repair work here till next spring

For regular users of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, it is deja vu all over again. Starting last Monday and going until next spring, there is once again more repairs being down on the structure.
The first phase of the repairs will last from July until September where lampposts will be replaced as well as work will begin on, according to the MTQ, “replacing the lampposts and dismantling the central mall. Night closures of two out of three lanes, one direction or the other, will be required during construction. Construction works will take place until spring 2021.”
Three lanes will be open for morning and afternoon rush hour and outside of those times, two lanes will be available for motorists.
The MTQ added that for the second phase of work, “a new traffic management system will be implemented. A press release will be sent later.”
Inclement weather will delay work and drivers will have a maximum seeped of 90 km/h on the bridge during the construction work.
The new bridge was promised in 2019
As previously reported in The Suburban in March 2019, the CAQ had announced that the bridge is to be replaced.
The Île-aux-Tourtes that handles, on average, over 80,000 cars and 9,000 trucks every single day.
The provincial government has decided to rebuild the bridge as $87 million has already been spent on repairs with an estimated $445 million within the next decade to keep it maintained as the bridge is 53 years old.
The new bridge is likely to cost more than a hundred million dollars and could be open to commuters by 2030.
The new design for the heavily used bridge will be 45 meters wide, more than the current 29 meters with lanes for cyclists and for public transportation.
Months later, CAQ junior transportation Minister Chantal Rouleau made a rare visit to the West Island and when asked about a time frame for the eventual construction of the new bridge, told The Suburban that “the project is currently under study by the MTQ. There is no date or cost analysis yet as “the project has to be approved by the Conseil des Ministres.”
She did say that the project “is still front of mind for the government.”
