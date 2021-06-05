The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge reopened on Saturday morning three weeks ahead of schedule after a lengthy closure that caused traffic mayhem throughout the West Island.
The maintenance crews worked around the clock and completed the project ahead of schedule. Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel thanked workers for their efficiency.
Mitigation measures put into place abruptly at traffic hour several weeks ago on Thursday, May 20th came to an end, including free service on the Vaudreuil-Hudson Exo train line and extra shuttles on the STM bus lines. Moreover, the toll on the Highway 30 bridge, which was cancelled temporarily is back in effect.
The shutdown was the result of "human error" according to Bonnardel with an inspection report showing dozens of damaged supporting rods.
Chaotic traffic jams flooded highway 20 and residential roads throughout the West Island.
The news of the early reopening is being met both with excitement and criticism by residents affected by the closures and city mayors who dealt with the consequences of the closure effects in their neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.