The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is partially reopening three days ahead of schedule. Friday at 5 a.m. one lane in both directions was opened.
The bridge was abruptly closed entirely two weeks ago after severe damage caused by human error was discovered earlier in the day causing traffic mayhem for several hours daily on Highway 20 and municipal roads used as shortcuts.
Transport Minister François Bonnardel held a news conference concerning the gradual reopening of the bridge.
During an update on the bridge's condition on Thursday, Chantal Rouleau announced that the gradual reopening will begin sooner than expected.
According to Bonnardel one-hundred or so workers have been working around the clock to repair the bridge.
West Island roads were flooded with traffic over the past week as a result of drivers looking for alternate routes to avoid traffic. Some municipalities, especially Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue saw local traffic frozen for several hours a day.
The month-long plan will not solve the displacement issue of 87,000 vehicles daily and traffic, though partially resolved will still be considered heavy, especially in municipalities where local traffic is uncommon.
