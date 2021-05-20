Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is closed indefinitely for urgent repairs

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is closed indefinitely as of this afternoon since expert reports have revealed in the last few hours that the structure is in worse condition than previously expected.
The route is used by 87,000 vehicles per day.
Traffic is diverted to highways 20 and 30.
Due to the exceptional circumstances, the MTQ announced that the toll on Highway 30 has been withdrawn as of 4:30 p.m. today. The toll withdrawal will remain in effect until the bridge reopens.
"The engineers made the decision to close the bridge to ensure the safety of users," Transport Minister, Chantal Rouleau this afternoon on social media. “The teams from the Ministry of Transport are on site. Mitigation measures will be announced shortly. "
According to the office of Minister François Bonnardel it is, "problems that arose during the work of maintaining the bridge" which made it possible to discover the severity of the problems.
A major reconstruction project is underway just north of the current bridge to build a new structure.
"The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is nearing the end of its life," the MTQ wrote in its submission to the Environmental Public Hearings Bureau a few months ago. “This axis is of paramount importance for the transport of people and goods on a regional and national level. "
With the lane shutdowns on the bridge, traffic has been backed up as far East as Saint-Charles Boulevard on both Highways 20 and 40 in the past week.
