In what might seem, to Montreal’s English-speaking community, as a disappointing position, the West Island’s Lester B. Pearson School Board has announced that it will not be joining the English Montreal School Board in its lawsuit challenging the legality of the Quebec government’s Bill 96.
LBPSB Chair Judith Kelley says they are already committed to one legal challenge against Bill 40, the Quebec law replacing school boards with service centres. If that law goes through, says Kelley, “we would lose a lot of the community participation in what we do as a school board.” It’s a fight she says could keep them tied up in the courts for some time. And given the resources a legal challenge requires, she feels the Bill 40 challenge is where their focus as a school board representing the Anglophone community needs to be right now.
