At the special June sitting of the Lester B. Pearson School Board Council of Commissioners meeting, a resolution was passed denouncing racism and the board is setting up the Task Force on Equity and Inclusivity that will be chaired by Dr. Myrna Lashley.
“I am confident that Dr. Lashley’s extensive experience in race relations and her community recognition will ensure a successful reflection on our current practices and a sustainable strategy to eradicate discrimination throughout our board and schools,” said board chair Noel Burke.
The task force will begin work on Sept. 1 because, according to board Director General Cindy Finn, “growth and change are inherent outcomes in education. Under Dr. Lashley’s leadership, this Task Force will afford an opportunity to address inequities in our system and explore how we can bring about positive and constructive change for our entire community.”
Following Dr. Lashley, in the coming days and weeks, other members of the task force will be named as well as the creation of a mandate and meeting schedule.
The Task Force will include, according to the board, “administrators, commissioners, staff, students, parents, and representatives of minority and disenfranchised communities to oversee the development of a comprehensive action plan to address all forms of racism and discrimination in the LBPSB.”
