The Lester B. Pearson School Board sent out an email memo to parents Saturday morning following an advisory by Quebec's Ministry of Education regarding a recall issued on a "specific type" of procedural mask.
The type of procedural mask subject to the recall is not specified in the letter.
According to the directive sent out by the provincial government on Friday the SNN200642 mask made by a Quebec company Metallifer is said to have “a potential for early lung toxicity,”
The directive was sent out, shortly after Health Canada warned earlier on Friday that the mask can be toxic to the lungs due to inhalation of nanoform graphene (the carbon coating on the masks).
According to Cindy Finn, LBPSB Director General, the school board immediately responded once they were informed of the advisory on Friday by beginning a rapid review of their mask inventory in order to verify whether they have received masks from the specific manufacturer, not named in the memo.
"We can confirm that we did receive some shipments that were distributed earlier in the year. We are now verifying whether any of these particular masks remain in our schools and centers."
In December, 2020, another mask - the blue disposable MC9051 mask was recalled after 31.1 million were distributed to 15,000 daycares across the province.
This breaking news is developing story, with reactions from LBPSB parents to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.